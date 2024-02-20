Kerala

experts call for caution as mercury level soars in Kochi

A migrant worker is using his iron tesla to escape from the heat of the scorching sun in Kochi on Sunday. (Express Photo | A Sanesh)
KOCHI: As the city reels under sweltering heat, experts have urged the public to be cautious and to take necessary steps to avoid health problems. “The increasing temperature can cause heat stroke, sunburn and heat rashes. In such cases, it is recommended to consult a doctor. Also, using an umbrella while going out can help avoid direct exposure to heat,” said Dr K Sakeena, district medical officer in Ernakulam.

Heat index

“Heat index -- also referred to as ‘feels like’ temperature -- depends on the relative humidity at any given time. Humidity is a measure of water vapour content in the air. The more the humidity, the hotter it feels. When the relative humidity in Kochi is 70%, the 33°centigrade is actually felt by the human body as 43°,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of Research Cell, Kerala state IMA.

“A heat stroke is a condition experienced when the temperature rises beyond a certain limit, causing malfunctioning of the body’s thermal regulation systems. Red skin, headache, and related mental illness may occur after a heat stroke. Sunburn is a less severe condition. Symptoms of sunburn include fatigue, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, unusual sweating, extreme thirst, very low and dark yellow urine, and fainting. Heat rash occurs due to excessive sweating during hot weather. It affects children more,” said Dr Sakeena.

Precautions

  • Drink plenty of water even if you are not thirsty in summer, especially when the heat is intense

  • Drink plenty of salted porridge water, lemon water, tender coconut water and boiled water

  • Include more water-rich fruits and vegetables in the diet

  • People who work in the sun should consider taking a rest between noon and 3pm and should schedule their work accordingly

  • People who stay inside the house should also be careful. The air circulation and the environment around the trees play a role in the impact of the rising heat

  • The elderly population and the children should be given more care

  • Do not allow children to play in the sun

  • Keep the doors and windows of houses open to allow the wind to pass through

  • ear white or light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes

  • Do not leave children to sit in parked cars

