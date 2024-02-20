High Court verdict punctures CPM’s ‘no role’ claim

KOZHIKODE: The order of the High Court division bench upholding the trial court’s sentence in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case has once again punctured the CPM’s claim that the party had no role in the crime.

Apart from confirming the sentence, the HC also convicted two regional CPM leaders who were acquitted by the trial court. KK Krishnan, former Onchiyam area committee member, and Geothi Babu, former Kunnothuparamba local committee member, were found guilty of criminal conspiracy.

The court also upheld the conviction of PK Kunhanandan, the Panur area committee member who passed away in 2020. The CPM argued vociferously that Kunhanandan’s name had been unnecessarily dragged into the case.

In the only relief for the party, the HC confirmed the acquittal of P Mohanan, who is currently its Kozhikode district secretary.

The party state committee maintained that RMP leader Chandrasekharan’s murder was the result of his rivalry with CPM local leader K C Ramachandran. Following an inquiry, Ramachandran was expelled from the party. Then CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and other leaders had visited him in jail before announcing the decision.

It was the arrest and conviction of Kunhanandan that embarrassed the party the most. As an influential leader, he spearheaded party activities in the Panur area. In a condolence message following his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called Kunhanandan a respected leader.

The RMP consistently maintained that Chandrasekharan was murdered at the instance of the top CPM leadership. It said a ‘mission’ involving two district committees would not have been possible but with the knowledge of the state leadership. The main accused were arrested from Mudakkozhimala, in Kannur district, a CPM stronghold, it had said.