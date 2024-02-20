Kerala Industries Minister promises action against Tripunithura blast culprits

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeev promised that the government will take all necessary steps to bring the culprits behind the firecracker explosion in Tripunithura to justice.

“Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he told reporters on Monday after visiting the accident site and some of the houses in the surrounding areas that got damaged in the explosion on February 12.

The minister said that a series of violations of the law led to such a tragic incident. “The firecrackers were brought illegally. The district collector has been asked to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and the report is expected in two weeks time. The revenue department is estimating the extent of the damage caused. Steps will be taken to hand over compensation to the affected persons,” said Rajeeve. The minister further said that the incident has left a deep sense of insecurity among the residents in the area.

“Counselling is being provided to the affected persons under the leadership of the DMO,” he said. Fort Kochi sub-collector K Meera, Tripunithura municipality chairperson Rama Santhosh and other officials accompanied the minister.