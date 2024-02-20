Kudumbashree to roll out food delivery service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree Mission is set to launch its online tiffin service. The project will be rolled out on a pilot basis in Thiruvananthapuram soon.

According to sources, Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh will launch the project by the end of this month or the first week of March. It is learnt Kudumbashree is planning to launch the tiffin service -- aimed at making available healthy and homely food at reasonable rates — at the secretariat. It will also be rolled out to other public offices in the capital. The initiative is expected to reduce the amount of waste generated at public offices as the lunch will be served in tiffin carriers.

To ensure hassle-free placement of orders, Kudumbashree is developing a digital platform.

“We have already trained 10 Kudumbashree members for the delivery of orders. We have a central kitchen at Kazhakoottam, and in the initial phase, we will be focusing on government offices. In the second phase, we will expand our services to Technopark,” said an official with the Kudumbashree Mission.

The order for the tiffin service has to be placed in advance.

“The platform will be open till 7am for pre-booking of orders. Meals, fish, and chicken dishes will be available,” said the official.

For a start, only lunch will be delivered.

“We have been asked to deliver a minimum of 100 orders during the initial days,” said Girija A, who is in charge of the central kitchen.

She said the central kitchen has been operational for the past ten years.

“We do catering. Already, 11 people are working in the kitchen. When we launch the tiffin service, we will be hiring more people,” said Girija, who has been in the food business for the past 17 years.

The project will be expanded based on demand.

“There are thousands of employees in the secretariat. We expect good business. The food will be served in tiffin carriers which we will pick up the same day. We will come up with a menu soon,” she said.

