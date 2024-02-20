Prabhakar moved from transport Secretary post; Vasuki given charge

THIRUVANANTAHPURAM: The state government on Monday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Transport Department, and posting him as Secretary, Industries (Mining & Geology, Plantation, Coir, Handloom & Cashew) Department. Biju Prabhakar had given a letter to the Chief Secretary to shift him from Transport Secretary’s post, reportedly due to serious differences with Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar.

Biju will hold the full additional charges of Transport (Railways, Metro and Aviation) Department, Commissioner, Guruvayur Devaswom and Commissioner, Koodal Manickam Devaswom.

Labour Commissioner K Vasuki has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Labour and Skills Department. The officer will hold the full additional charges of Secretary, Transport Department, and Director, Loka Kerala Sabha.

Saurabh Jain, Secretary, Labour and Skills Department, will be posted as Secretary, Power Department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Sainik Welfare Department. Arjun Pandian will be the new Labour Commissioner. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Staff Officer to Chief Secretary.