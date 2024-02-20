Unified holy mass supporters demand resignation of Mar Puthur, Curia officials

KOCHI: The Bishop House of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese witnessed dramatic scenes in Kochi on Monday when a large group of the faithful supporting the unified holy mass barged in protesting the inaction of Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur in implementing the Synod-approved mass. The faithful demanded the resignation of Mar Puthur and the Curia officials.

The Bishop House has recently been seeing an increase in the number of protests over the Synod-approved mass. According to sources, the faithful expressed their anger and disappointment over the apostolic administrator’s lackadaisical attitude in taking action against the 32 priests who refused to pay heed to the Pope’s directive.

“He had allowed the people opposing the unified holy mass to raise voices of defiance. But when we tried to get an audience with him, he was reluctant to meet us. Why is he fearing the faithful who want the unified holy mass to be implemented,” said a protestor.

Following the pressure exerted by the faithful, Mar Put hur -- along with the vicar general and the chancellor -- met with the protestors.

“But they failed to give convincing answers to the questions raised by the protestors. The protestors didn’t allow the bishops to leave and demanded answers. After a long while, they were allowed to go. However, the faithful continued their dharna and have even threatened to go on an indefinite hunger stir if their demands are not met,” said a source.