Vayosanthvanam project to help elderly destitute in Kollam

KOLLAM: The district social justice department has come up with a project ‘Vayosanthvanam’ dedicated to providing shelter and comprehensive welfare support to orphaned and destitute elderly individuals who are bedridden and desolate. The initiative aims to safeguard the physical, mental, and social well-being of bedridden elderly lacking familial care by admitting them to a shelter home overseen by the social justice department. NGOs or institutions managing old-age homes are eligible to apply for the scheme, which includes free medicine and care along with amenities such as television, radio, and a library.

District medical officers (DMOs) will assess whether bedridden individuals can be relocated to the shelter home. Subsequently, based on the DMO’s report, the social justice department, in collaboration with the health department, will select the appropriate shelter home. Under the project, 80% of expenses will be covered by the social department, with the remaining 20% borne by NGOs. However, detailed individual expense formulations are yet to be finalised.

“The department will seek the aid of NGOs for running the shelter home, with 80% of expenses covered by the social justice department through grants and the remaining 20% borne by the shelter home. Discussions are going on between the social justice and health departments regarding setting up of shelter homes in various districts,” said a senior official at the social justice department.