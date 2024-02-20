With temperatures swinging wildly, Kerala in grip of scorching dry spell

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cool mornings giving way to sultry conditions, there seems to be no respite from the ‘new normal’ in large parts of the state. According to IMD data, there has been a 4 degrees Celsius departure in most districts from the 30-year average, or what is considered normal.

The department has issued yellow alerts for six districts, where temperatures are expected to soar 2-4C above normal on Tuesday. Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur are forecast to touch a scorching 37C, while Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kozhikode are expected to hit 36C.

On Monday, Kottayam and Thrissur reported a maximum temperature of 37C, surpassing normal levels by 2.6C and 1.1C respectively. Cautioning against health risks, IMD said extreme weather poses a threat to vulnerable groups, especially infants, the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those exposed to prolonged sunlight or engaged in heavy labour.

“Atmospheric temperature has increased due to the prevailing dry spell. People should take necessary precautions to reduce exposure to sunlight even when there are not specific alerts,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. “Very localised rainfall of short duration has been reported in some places. But the dry spell in general is expected to change only by the end of February or the first week of March,” he added.

He pointed out that the difference between minimum and maximum temperatures has increased, which explains the uncomfortable weather. The difference in most districts is in the range of 10-13C. The difference could be 15-18C if data from automatic weather stations are also considered. In Punalur, which has been recording the highest temperature in the state on most days, the temperature difference was 17.7C on Sunday. The minimum temperature is taken before sunrise and the maximum is recorded after 2pm.