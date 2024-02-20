Work on water treatment plant at Aluva courts row

KOCHI: As city awaits long summer with an imminent drinking water supply crisis, the construction of the 45 million litre per day (mld) water treatment plant at Aluva for Kinfra’s industrial park has triggered a controversy with the opposition Congress alleging that the diversion of water from Periyar for industrial purposes would lead to water shortage in the district.

The members of the opposition party led by Congress MLAs Anvar Sadath, Uma Thomas, MP Benny Behanan, and the Ernakulam DCC president Muhammed Shiyas led a protest demanding that priority should be given for the construction of the 190 mld water treatment plant and for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission project, which would solve the water scarcity issues being faced by the people in the district.

The construction of Kinfra’s water treatment plant, which was started in April 2022, was stopped following the protests alleging that water supply from the Periyar to the Kinfra park will cause water scarcity in different parts of the district.

According to Anwar Sadath, MLA, the city is facing a water shortage and the commencement of the project will worsen the situation.

“When there is a shortage of drinking water in different parts of the city, it is better to complete other drinking water projects, including those under Jal Jeevan Mission. The 45 mld project can be implemented only after completing other projects,” he said while addressing the media. According to the opposition, Periyar will not even have enough water for the 190 mld project, if water is supplied for Kinfra Park.

The works are being carried out with the cooperation of several departments including the Kerala Water Authority, the police, and the motor vehicles department.

It was expected to finish the construction work as soon as possible so that the PWD could complete the road construction work as well.

The PWD has decided to complete the restoration works once the KINFRA pipeline works are completed.