AI will create new world order: IT experts

THIRUVANANTHGAPURAM : Artificial intelligence (AI) does not only open up new job avenues but also creates a new world order, experts in the IT industry opined at the ‘ICTAK Top 10’ programme organised by the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) here on Tuesday.

The programme saw experts discussing the changing job profiles, emerging job sectors and its prerequisites in the wake of the AI revolution. The opportunities as well as the challenges posed by AI were also discussed in detail in a panel discussion that followed.

Muraleedharan Manningal, chief executive officer, ICTAK, set the context of the discussion, Technology Assurance Leader, EY, Sai Krishnamurthy delivered the keynote address. While AI is poised to create job losses in banking, media and entertainment industry and management, it will open up new opportunities in other sectors, they opined. However, re-skilling would be required to tap those opportunities.

The experts stressed on the need for improving communication skills and teamwork along with strong domain skills. Companies will be on the lookout for candidates who excell in the three aspects, they said.

The panel discussion that followed witnessed the participation of George Oommen (IBM); Kaamna Jain (Nasscom); Sreekumar V (Tata Elxsi) and Suja Chandy (Zafin). It was moderated by Jithin Chakkalakkal of Reflections Info Systems. They deliberated on the topic ‘AI and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Work and Employabiltiy’

Kaamna pointed out that AI is playing an important role with other technologies and people were unaware of it. AI literacy was the need of the hour, she stressed. Suja Chandy pointed out the limitations of AI as industries need both behavioural skills along with technical accomplishments.