Delivery using acupuncture: Kerala woman & baby die at home

THIRUVANANTAHPURAM : A 35-year-old woman and her baby died at their rented house on Tuesday after she attempted delivery with the help of acupuncture. A police official told TNIE that Poonthura resident Shemeera was nine months pregnant.

“For the past two days, amniotic fluids had started leaking. But the woman and her husband, Nayaz, a sound system worker, were firm that she would give birth at home with the help of acupuncture. An acupuncturist used to visit the couple at their rented house on Old Karakkamandapam Road. On Tuesday morning, she developed complications,” said a woman police official belonging to Nemom police station.

She also added that by Tuesday 8 pm, Shemeera was taken to a leading private hospital at Karamana. On examination, the doctors informed that both the mother and baby were brought dead.

It was Shemeera’s second marriage and the couple belonged to Poonthura. The local ASHA worker had urged the couple to undergo medical treatment at the nearby hospital which was turned down by them. The police are yet to confirm whether the first two children were from her previous marriage or not. Nemom Police have launched an investigation into the incident.