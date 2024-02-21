Exalogic accumulated Rs 67.27 lakh revenue deficit in its 8-year lifespan

KOCHI: Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd., in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, had a relatively short and uneventful journey. Established in September 2014 as a one-person venture by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Thaikkandiy, the software company officially ceased operations and transitioned into a dormant state in November 2022.

According to documents submitted to the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Exalogic accumulated a revenue deficit of Rs 67.27 lakh from its eight years of operations ending March 31, 2022, with a cumulative revenue of Rs 3.64 crore for the fiscal years from 2015-16 to 2021-22. A closer examination of the uploaded statements reveals that employee costs emerged as the primary expense component, averaging 70% of total spend during the fiscal years from 2015-16 to 2020-21.

The company’s memorandum of association outlined its objectives, primarily centered around IT and IT-enabled services, including software design, customisation, testing, and maintenance.

Exalogic lists its registered office at No. 21, PID No. 98-50-21, Hebbal Ganganagar Layout. When TNIE visited, the said address turned out to be a vacant plot.

The company had a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh, divided into 10,000 shares valued at Rs 10 each.