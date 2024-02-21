Kerala police probing gold and bike thefts face gunshots at Ajmer; two Uttarakhand natives nabbed

KOCHI: In an operation that is perhaps seen only in movies, three rounds of bullets were fired on an Ernakulam Rural Police team that went to Ajmer in Rajasthan to probe two robbery cases at Aluva and a vehicle theft at Perumbavoor -- both in Ernakulam district -- on Tuesday night.

Even though members of the team from Ernakulam Rural Police were unhurt in the attack, an ACP-ranked officer from Rajasthan police suffered a minor injury. Two Uttarakhand natives were arrested for the robbery in Kerala, after the gun shots.

Danish, 23 and Sahjad, 33, of Rampur, Uttarakhand were involved in two theft cases at the house of Muhammed Ali at Vayanasala Junction, Kuttumassery, Aluva on February 9 and at the residence of Babu Ouseph at Power House Junction on February 10. From the house of Muhammed Ali, as many as 18 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 13000 were decapped. As many as 20 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 were stolen at the house of Babu Ouseph.



Aluva Police in the investigation revealed that both thefts were carried out by the same gang. From the CCTV footage and further probe, police received information that the duo first stole a motorcycle from the Perumbavoor area before breaking into houses in Aluva. After tracking the tower location of the suspects, police found them to be at a place in Madhya Pradesh. A team led by Sub Inspector Sreelal SS comprising Civil Police Officers Muhammad Ameer, NA Afsal, VA Mahinsha Aboobacker and Manoj KM left for Madhya Pradesh on February 18.

"After reaching Madhya Pradesh in their car, it was revealed that both suspects moved to Ajmer in Rajasthan. The duo were roaming across India and carried out the theft. After carrying out theft at Aluva, they also went to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh before landing at Ajmer with a new theft plan," a police officer said.

It was on Tuesday evening, the police team from Kerala reached Ajmer. After meeting ACP Swarna Kamble there, a plan was formulated to nab Danish and Sahjad. "After tracking the live location of the duo, it was found that both were near Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The police team helped by Rajasthan Police carried out a search and located them near the Dargah. When the police team was about to catch them, the duo started to run. While running, one of the accused took out a pistol and fired three rounds and ACP Kamble suffered minor injuries. Despite coming under firing, the police team continued the chase for over half an hour before nabbing the duo from a market-like place near the Dargah. Even though the accused persons put up a resistance, police took them into custody and brought them to the nearby police station," a police officer said.

ACP Kamble was given preliminary medical aid and his condition was found stable. Rajasthan Police registered a case against the duo murder attempt and under the Arms Act. "It was an unlicensed pistol they carried as protection. While carrying out the theft, if anyone intervenes, they point the pistol and escape from the place. They are also not afraid of using the gun. Even though, the involvement of the duo in other theft cases in Kerala could not be found, the interrogation is required to get all the information about their history," a police officer said.

The police team from Ernakulam is stationed at Ajmer to get Danish and Sahjad into custody. "As an ACP is injured in the attack, Rajasthan Police want the duo to be remanded in their case first. We are looking to get the custody of the duo under a transit warrant from the court in Ajmer. If they are not available, the police team will return to Kerala by evening and will approach the court after the investigation of Rajasthan Police is completed," an officer said.