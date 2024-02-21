Literacy Mission’s ‘Pachcha Malayalam’ programme set for major ‘course’ correction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After assisting over 3,000 learners attain proficiency in Malayalam, the ‘Pachcha Malayalam’ certificate programme of the state literacy mission is set for a major ‘course’ correction. Backed with the curriculum developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the four-month programme will now be revamped into basic and advanced courses of six months’ duration each. The course restructuring has been carried out taking into account the possibility of a large number of learners enrolling for the course.

The government had recently made proficiency in Malayalam mandatory for entry into government services. “In addition to government job aspirants lacking Malayalam proficiency, there are a large number of Keralites who have not formally studied their mother language. Children who are enrolled in non-state syllabus schools or are based abroad and also people from linguistic minorities will find the restructured courses helpful,” state literacy mission director A G Oleena said.

The ‘Pachcha Malayalam’ course has been revamped so that learners get Class X-level proficiency in Malayalam on its completion. The state literacy mission will discuss with the state Public Service Commission on according the exam official recognition as a qualifying exam on Malayalam proficiency.

The basic component of the course will be rolled out on Wednesday on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

The curriculum of the advanced course is in the final stages of preparation by experts from SCERT. The basic course comprises 60 hours of interactive classroom sessions and 30 hours in online mode. It is open for any person who has attained the age of 17 years. Learners can enrol for the advanced course on successful completion of the basic course. As part of restructuring the curriculum, the basic course will now include Malayalam language and literature, Kerala history, culture, arts, sports, media, environment and geography in addition to daily life situations of Keralites.