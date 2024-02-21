Russian tourist drowns in sea near Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, a Russian tourist drowned in the sea off Vettakada Beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

52-year-old Anzhelika Wtenhet was seen floating in the sea by a group of surfers, who were on routine surfing activities. According to the locals, the accident happened due to rough waves.

Despite the swift response, she couldn’t be saved. According to onlookers, she was fished out to the shore by the surfers who gave first aid but failed to revive her. Though she was immediately shifted to the Varkala Taluk Hospital her life couldn’t be saved.