Sadas bus in Bengaluru yard, road ahead uncertain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Last November, ahead of the kick-off of Nava Kerala Sadas, CPM central committee member A K Balan had claimed that the Rs 1.05-crore luxury Bharat-Benz coach used by the CM and his cabinet colleagues to travel across the state would acquire historical significance if it is kept in a museum after the conclusion of the Sadas. But now, the 25-seater luxury bus is undergoing modification at a workshop in Bengaluru.

Balan had exuded confidence that lakhs of people will buy tickets to just have a glimpse of the KSRTC bus used by their beloved Communist leaders.

The previous KSRTC management led by former chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar had initially come up with a proposal to convert the 25-seater bus for budget tourism purposes. A KSRTC official told TNIE that the former CMD’s plan was to add the luxury bus to its tourism fleet at affordable rates.

“Since Biju Prabhakar left KSRTC on Tuesday, there is uncertainty over how the luxury bus is going to evolve. Initially, it was decided to enhance the number of seats. A final decision is awaited on whether the bus should have sleeper facilities or normal seating arrangements. Currently, the seats of the luxury bus have been ripped apart which will give way for a new look,” said a KSRTC official.

The luxury bus had carried Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his 20-member cabinet ministers as well as Chief Secretary Dr V Venu, CM’s personal assistant and two other assistants during the Sadas.

A top transport department official confirmed to TNIE that the luxury bus meant for the VVIPs cannot be provided to the general public. “So, certain modifications have to be made before it is relaunched. The revolving reclining chair used by the CM cannot be given to the public as it will be misused. Initially, it was decided to complete the modification works by February 1. The bus will be launched soon for budget tourism,” he said.