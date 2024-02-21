TP case: UDF may get an edge in Vadakara, Kozhikode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The HC verdict in T P Chandrasekharan murder case has come as a boon for the UDF in Vadakara and Kozhikode LS constituencies. The UDF leadership thinks that they could use the verdict against CPM’s politics of violence. However, the CPM is confident that the verdict will not have any effect on LS elections as over a decade has passed since the incident. The party reiterated that it has never endorsed the killing of Chandrasekharan.

By fielding K K Shailaja in Vadakara against Congress strongman K Muraleedharan, and Elamaram Kareem against the three-time winner M K Raghavan in Kozhikode, the CPM has conveyed that it is determined to take the fight to the opposition camp. “The verdict will reflect in the coming elections in Vadakara, Kozhikode and Kannur,” K Muraleedharan told TNIE. “The court verdict has reiterated CPM’s role in the killing,” he said. RMP is keen to raise the issue against Shailaja and Kareem. “It will have an impact both on Vadakara and Kozhikode,” Rema told TNIE. “Shailaja had written a statement in favour of P K Kunjananthan, a convict in TP murder case. We suspect that Elamaram Kareem also was involved in the conspiracy to murder TP,” she said.

In the 2014 parliament election that followed T P Chandrasekharan murder, Congress’ Mullappally Ramachandran won against A N Shamseer, a comparatively junior candidate that time, by a narrow margin of 3,306 in Vadakara. K Muraleedharan could secure a margin of 84,663 votes against P Jayarajan in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Vadakara in 2019. Rahul effect, the prospects of Congress coming to power and accusation against Jayarajan for his alleged role in political killings had favoured Congress in the elections.