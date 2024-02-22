Cabinet rank accorded to Pinarayi’s chief principal secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to give cabinet rank to chief minister’s chief principal secretary, K M Abraham. Jorty M Chacko will be appointed as chief executive officer of Kerala Bank. Jorty was selected by a committee chaired by the chief secretary.

S Sanop KAS will be appointed as head (Innovation and research) in the Kerala State IT Mission. The meeting decided to create 190 posts of police-constable-driver. Services of six employees in the Pariyaram Government Medical College will be regularised.

Six families who have been residing on the land owned by Sitaram Mills in Thrissur since 1958 will be given ownership of the property. The families will have to pay the cost fixed by the government.

The 11th Pay Revision benefits will be given to the staff of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and allied research institutions. Retired military personnel will be given five-year relaxation in the upper age limit for appointment to the post of munsiff magistrate. For this, the Kerala Judicial Services Rule, 1991, will be amended.

Administrative sanction was accorded for projects under the Kasaragod and Wayanad development packages. Under the Kasaragod package, Rs 8.5 crore was sanctioned for the Bandadka-Veettiyadi-Chamundikunnu-Balanthode Road, Rs 6 crore for Periya-Odayanchal Road, Rs 5.64 crore for the Chalingal-Meengoth-Ambalathara Road.

Also, Rs 4.28 crore was sanctioned for the dairy project works under the Wayanad package.