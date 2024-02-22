Conspiracy to drive farmers away from high ranges: Pamplany

THALASSERY: Declaring that the Syro Malabar Church will go to any extent to protect the rights of high range farmers, Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany alleged that there is a conspiracy to drive farmers away from the hills. He said the farmers will use their franchise in the upcoming elections to mark their protest against the government’s inaction.
“The forest cover in Kerala is growing every year and the government is forcing settler farmers to leave the high ranges by implementing the Navakiranam project which provides a meagre Rs 15 lakh to a family for rehabilitation. We suspect there is a conspiracy to drive the farmers away to increase forest cover and earn carbon funds,” Pamplany said in an interaction with TNIE on Wednesday.
Their protests have always been democratic, he stressed.
“We will never resort to violence. But we will use the opportunities like the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to highlight our demands. We don’t have any political affiliation. Some people tried to give political colour to my statement when I raised the concerns of rubber farmers. They were trying to undermine the farmers’ cause by giving it a political colour. We will support only those who support the farmers’ cause,” he said.
Expressing concern over the increasing wild animal attacks in Wayanad, Archbishop Pamplany said the government should implement filter hunting to control the population of wild animals in tune with the carrying capacity of the forest.
“An elephant needs a territory of 20 sq km. But in Kerala, each elephant has only 1.8 sq km. The government should translocate or sterilise the elephants to control their population. Another reason is the degradation of forests. The forest department should ensure availability of food and water in the forest instead of planting teak, acacia, senna and eucalyptus which destroy the ecosystem and degrade forests,” he said.
Demanding the government bring a legislation to ensure the farmer absolute right over their farmland, Mar Pamplany said the farmers should be given the right to kill the animals that destroy their crops.
“A case was registered against a farmer after a tiger got caught in a snare. Had it not been trapped, the tiger would have killed the farmer or his children. A minister said the government will consider restricting cattle rearing on forest fringes. They don’t know the ground reality in Wayanad. Cattle rearing is the last resort of farmers who are unable to cultivate crops because of the wild animal menace,” he said.
Mar Pamplany also wanted the government to redefine the word ‘wild animal’, saying that wild boars proliferating in human habitations should not be given the status of wild animal.
“The farmers erect electric fences to protect crops. But if an animal gets caught in the fence, the forest department is registering cases against the farmers. The law is favouring wild animals. Where should the farmers go for justice? Let the government cull the wild boars and sell the meat, which will be an added income,” he said.
Denouncing the arrest of farmers on charges of harming wild animals under non-bailable sections, the Thalassery Archbishop said the forest department officials have no idea about their responsibility.
“They have to provide a better ecosystem for animals in the forest and ensure the animals do not stray into human habitations. The forest department had information of Belur Makhna’s presence in Kerala forests 15 days in advance. But they failed to drive the elephant away, nor did they alert the farmers. Their apathy led to the death of Ajeesh of Padamala. A case should be registered against the chief conservator of forest and the Wayanad South DFO for intentionally causing the death of Ajeesh,” he said.
Pamplany alleged that animal lovers and environmentalists have vested interests and are being funded by external agencies. “They don’t live in vulnerable areas and don’t have any idea about the farmers’ ordeal. They sit in air-conditioned rooms and give lectures,” he said.
‘Greens have vested interests’
Pamplany said the upcoming LS polls will be used to highlight the demands
He adds that farmers should be given the right to kill the animals that destroy crops
He further alleges that environmentalists and animal lovers have vested interests and are being funded by external agencies