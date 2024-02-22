Conspiracy to drive farmers away from high ranges: Pamplany

THALASSERY: Declaring that the Syro Malabar Church will go to any extent to protect the rights of high range farmers, Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany alleged that there is a conspiracy to drive farmers away from the hills. He said the farmers will use their franchise in the upcoming elections to mark their protest against the government’s inaction.

“The forest cover in Kerala is growing every year and the government is forcing settler farmers to leave the high ranges by implementing the Navakiranam project which provides a meagre Rs 15 lakh to a family for rehabilitation. We suspect there is a conspiracy to drive the farmers away to increase forest cover and earn carbon funds,” Pamplany said in an interaction with TNIE on Wednesday.

Their protests have always been democratic, he stressed.

“We will never resort to violence. But we will use the opportunities like the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to highlight our demands. We don’t have any political affiliation. Some people tried to give political colour to my statement when I raised the concerns of rubber farmers. They were trying to undermine the farmers’ cause by giving it a political colour. We will support only those who support the farmers’ cause,” he said.

Expressing concern over the increasing wild animal attacks in Wayanad, Archbishop Pamplany said the government should implement filter hunting to control the population of wild animals in tune with the carrying capacity of the forest.

“An elephant needs a territory of 20 sq km. But in Kerala, each elephant has only 1.8 sq km. The government should translocate or sterilise the elephants to control their population. Another reason is the degradation of forests. The forest department should ensure availability of food and water in the forest instead of planting teak, acacia, senna and eucalyptus which destroy the ecosystem and degrade forests,” he said.

Demanding the government bring a legislation to ensure the farmer absolute right over their farmland, Mar Pamplany said the farmers should be given the right to kill the animals that destroy their crops.