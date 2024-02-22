CPM banks on stalwarts to regain lost Lok Sabha ground

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to shake off the memories of the humiliating drubbing it suffered in 2019, the CPM has decided to field party stalwarts — including a minister, four former ministers, a politburo member and four sitting MLAs — in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The general impression the CPM’s list gives is that the party has carefully detailed all the factors before deciding the right candidate for each constituency.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, former ministers T M Thomas Isaac, K K Shailaja, Elamaram Kareem and C Raveendranath, politburo member A Vijayaraghavan and actor-politician Mukesh are among the prominent names in the CPM list of candidates cleared by the party state committee on Wednesday. Former Muslim League state secretary KS Hamsa, who shares excellent relations with the highly influential Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama, is the CPM nominee for IUML citadel Ponnani.

Deviating from the past, the party has decided to field three district secretaries — V Joy, M V Jayarajan and M V Balakrishnan. CPM’s lone sitting MP, A M Ariff, has been assigned the task of retaining Alappuzha. Two women, Shailaja and new face K J Shine, find place in the list which also includes DYFI state president V Vaseef.

The party aims to wrest its erstwhile stronghold, Vadakara, after 15 years through Shailaja who has carved a niche for herself in Kerala politics.

CPM’s 15

Attingal: V Joy (T’Puram dist secy, Varkala MLA)

Kollam: M Mukesh (Kollam MLA, actor)

P’Thitta: T M Thomas Isaac (CC member, ex-min)

Alappuzha: A M Ariff (Sitting MP)

Idukki: Joice George (Ex-MP)

Ernakulam: K J Shine (North Paravoor councillor, new face)

Chalakudy: C Raveendranath (Ex-min)

Palakkad: A Vijayaraghavan (Politburo member)

Alathur: K Radhakrishnan (Minister, CC member)

Ponnani: K S Hamsa (Independent)

Malappuram: V Vaseef (DYFI state prez)

Kozhikode: Elamaram Kareem (CC member, RS MP, ex-min)

Vadakara: K K Shailaja (CC member, Mattanur MLA, ex-min)

Kannur: M V Jayarajan (Kannur dist secy)

Kasaragod: M V Balakrishnan (Kasaragod dist secy)

Mukesh to take on CM’s bete noire in Kollam

Former finance minister Isaac has been active for the past one year in Pathanamthitta, which has remained elusive for the CPM ever since its formation in 2009.

The party expects Radhakrishnan, who has a blemishless image along with outstanding track record as an efficient minister, to bring it luck in Alathur, while politburo member Vijayaraghavan will wrest back Palakkad from UDF.

After much deliberation, the CPM decided to field sitting MLA and actor Mukesh from Kollam, where Pinarayi Vijayan’s bete noire N K Premachandran is attempting a third successive win as UDF candidate.

The party hopes Mukesh’s popularity cutting across party lines will work to his advantage.