Ernakulam police in pursuit of robbers on the run fired at in Rajasthan

KOCHI: In a scene straight out of the movies, three bullet rounds were fired at a police team that had travelled to Rajasthan’s Ajmer in pursuit of suspects involved in robberies in Ernakulam district on Tuesday night.

Though members of the Ernakulam Rural police team were unhurt in the attack, an ACP of Rajasthan police sustained minor injuries. Two men from Rampur, in Uttarakhand, were arrested following the encounter.

Danish, 23, and Sahjad, 33, were involved in two burglaries at the home of Muhammed Ali in Kuttumassery, on February 9 and at the Power House Junction residence of Babu Ouseph -- all in Aluva -- on February 10. Around 18 sovereign in gold ornaments and `13,000 in cash went missing from Muhammed’s house, while 20 sovereigns in jewellery and `20,000 were stolen from Babu’s.

The investigation by Aluva police revealed that both thefts were carried out by the same gang. Further examination of CCTV footage showed that the duo had stolen a motorcycle from the Perumbavoor area before breaking into the houses in Aluva. After tracking the tower location of the suspects’ phone numbers -- which were identified using tower-dumping technology -- police traced them to Madhya Pradesh.

Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena constituted a special team led by sub inspector Sreelal S S, and comprising civil officers Muhammad Ameer, N A Afsal, V A Mahinsha Aboobacker and Manoj K M. The team left for Madhya Pradesh on February 18.