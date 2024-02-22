In a clear break with the past, CPM is betting on winnability in LS polls

THIRUVANANTAHPURAM : In a clear break with the past, the CPM has only one candidate-selection criterion for the upcoming general election -- winnability. Nothing else seems to matter. By doing away with its traditional experiments in class and community formula, the party is looking to set right its priorities. The state leadership is eyeing at least 12 seats this time, while all 15 will be its absolute wish list.

The absence of the Rahul wave, the improbability of the Congress coming to power at Centre and the grand old party’s dithering on the Ram temple consecration have all given the CPM a new lease of life.By fielding K Radhakrishnan in Alathur, the party is looking to recapture its old bastion at all costs.

In 2019, Congress’ first-time candidate Remya Haridas’ winning margin of 1.58 lakh votes had shocked the party.

After considering C S Sujatha for Kollam, the party decided to try its luck against arch-rival N K Premachandran by fielding film actor M Mukesh. CPM calculates that the latest controversy surrounding Premachandran attending PM Narendra Modi’s luncheon will cost him a large chunk of Muslim votes. By betting on Mukesh’s acceptance, it is also trying to eat into NKP’s traditional vote base. In Palakkad, too, by fielding a tall leader like Vijayaraghavan, it hopes to rewrite the people’s verdict. This is the first time that the CPM is fielding three district secretaries: in Attingal, Kannur and Kasaragod. “They need no introduction in these constituencies,” a secretariat member told TNIE.

“Their organisational capacity and popularity will work in favour of CPM,” he said.

The candidature of K K Shailaja and Elamaram Kareem in Vadakara and Kozhikode respectively is a matter of pride. With her clean image and popularity cutting across politics, Shailaja would be a tough candidate for UDF. Kareem has been selected for his broad ties in Kozhikode, as an MLA from Beypore and his trade union and party connections in the district. T M Thomas Isaac Party was given charge of Pathanamthitta after the state conference. And he has been travelling every nook and cranny of the district with his proposals for decentralised waste disposal and farming. The CPM also hopes to cash in on the alleged anti-incumbency against the three-time Congress MP, Anto Antony.

In Ernakulam, the party’s decision to field K J Shine, a councillor with North Paravoor municipality and a member of the Latin Catholic community, is a turning point. Earlier, allegations used to centre around candidates being selected on the whims and fancies of particular leaders. In Ponnani, the party is fielding a former Muslim League leader, in a clear understanding of its own limitations.

With Vaseef in Malappuram, CPM could argue that it has not ignored the youth.