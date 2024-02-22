In a first, Irinjalakuda government hospital in Kerala draws up plan to counter AMR

KOCHI: For the first time in the state, a government institution has come up with a strategy to counter antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Irinjalakuda general hospital has formulated a policy for doctors and staff to follow while prescribing antibiotics.

The medical community must be first made aware for tackling antimicrobial resistance, said Dr Shivadas, hospital superintendent. The proposal was recently approved by the Kerala antimicrobial resistance strategic action plan (KARSAP), under the department of health services (DHS).

Antimicrobial resistance, caused when antibiotics are overused or misused, allowing bacteria to grow, thrive and develop the ability to resist the medication, complicates treatment. It results in the spread of diseases and even death and has been identified as a dominant global health concern by the UN General Assembly and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Irinjalakuda hospital has issued 15 guidelines for its staff, including preventing house surgeons and PG DRP students from prescribing antibiotics. “We formulated the policy because awareness of the use and overuse of antibiotics must be created among staff first. There should be a system for them to follow. They should refrain from prescribing antibiotics unnecessarily,” said Dr Shivadas.

Dr Sivaprasad P S, state nodal officer, AMR programme, DHS, said that initiatives like AWaRe and prescription audits will help create awareness among doctors regarding AMR and infection-control measures like hand-hygiene campaigns for staff and bystanders at hospitals.

“This will help reduce infections and thereby cut the need for antibiotics,” he said.

“This unique initiative is a model for other hospitals. It would be better if other hospitals can adopt the model. The policy can help the health department in its efforts to reduce antimicrobial resistance,” Dr Sivaprasad added.

“With its large number of medical stores and pharmacies, the possibility of antibiotics being available over the counter in the state is high. In such a scenario, a policy that guides medical staff can help reduce antibiotic consumption,” Dr Shivadas said.