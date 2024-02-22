Kerala: Dial K 4 Care for a Kudumbashree touch of caregiving

KOCHI: Having tasted success in various entrepreneurship segments like restaurants and food processing units, Kudumbashree is now foraying into caregiving services. Titled K 4 Care, the venture aims to provide caregivers for the elderly, postpartum mothers, and children with a touch of family and professionalism.

Going all out to ensure the project takes off, Kudumbashree envisions it as a business opportunity for its members spread across the state. But what prompted the foray into this particular sector?

“The decision was taken after the top officials of Kudumbashree conducted detailed statewide studies in this field. It was found that there is a great demand for caregivers not only for the elderly but also for postpartum care,” says Indu T, assistant district mission coordinator (ADMC), Pathanamthitta.

She says the care service industry is dominated by private parties, especially home nurse agencies.

“But most of the time, such agencies can’t be depended upon. Hence, after multiple discussions, Kudumbashree decided to start the project. The aim is to not just provide quality care but give employment opportunities to members with the right qualifications,” Indu points out.

And how does Kudumbashree plan to proceed with K 4 Care?

Ernakulam ADMC K Ambily Manoj says, “The candidates for the project are selected through a screening process. Only those with the right aptitude and qualification, which is a pass in Class X, stand a chance. Candidates with a degree or diploma in nursing are given preference.”

According to the ADMCs, though the project saw some hiccups in the initial stages as the members were not acquainted with the concept, there was a deluge of applications after the promotion classes.

“We received more than 80 applications. After a thorough screening, we have shortlisted 40 candidates,” Ambily says.

Elaborating further, Indu says, “At Pathanamthitta, we have selected 15 for the programme. The next phase involves a 15-day training for the selected candidates. For this, the Kudumbashree has tied up with two agencies. The candidates will be given training in all aspects of caregiving by specialists in the corresponding areas. For example, for gynaecology care, the candidates are trained by gynaecologists.”

Ambili points out that just like every project envisaged and implemented by Kudumbashree, K 4 Care too has been structured like a business.

“However, the work and functioning of the business will be monitored properly to ensure that the customers get quality care services,” she adds.