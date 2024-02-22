Malappuram minor suicide: Police probe girl's death in Kerala; Karate instructor held for molestation

MALAPPURAM: A karate instructor has been arrested by police in this district for allegedly molesting a minor girl who was his student.

The arrest came two days after the girl allegedly died by suicide.

An officer of Vazhakkad police station said prior to her death, the 17-year-old girl had told her parents about what the karate instructor had done, but no complaint was lodged as per her wishes.

The girl had gone missing on February 19 evening and the same night her body was found in the nearby river.

The parents, thereafter, raised their suspicions against the karate instructor and also claimed that their daughter would not commit suicide, the officer said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused who was arrested on February 21.

Police also said that an investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the girl's death.

The karate instructor was an accused in another POCSO case in the past, but was acquitted in that, it added.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.