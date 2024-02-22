Senate meet: Kerala University VC submits detailed report to Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University Vice Chancellor in charge Dr Mohanan Kunnummal has given a detailed report to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on last Friday’s controversial Senate meeting that was chaired by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, allegedly in violation of varsity rules.

The report was submitted following a specific direction from the governor in his capacity as the university’s chancellor.

Kunnummal has reportedly told the governor that Bindu continued to chair the meeting in her capacity as pro-chancellor despite being told that it was the vice chancellor who should preside over it.

The report also mentioned that Bindu altered the agenda of the meeting so as to enable passage of a resolution by Left-backed Senate members.

“The VC has also informed the governor that the other Senate members have proposed two names to be included in the VC selection panel. Though the governor is unlikely to consider those names, the minister’s action is being viewed very seriously,” said a source.