Vigilance raids on village offices in Kerala reveal irregularities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance has detected serious irregularities in the functioning of certain village offices during statewide raids on Monday. In Thiruvananthapuram district, 437 applications filed via the e-district portal were found lying pending. Similar incidents were also reported from Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

Several village offices were found to have kept the applications in abeyance citing mandatory physical inspection of the respective sites. While some village offices were found to be clearing the applications without honouring seniority, applications for land conversion were found pending at others.

In many offices, complaint registers were not being maintained properly. The village field assistant of the Thiruvaniyoor village office in Ernakulam and the village assistant of the Perumbaikkad village office in Kottayam were found to be deliberately sitting on applications and demanding bribes from the public.