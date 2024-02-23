Congress kicks off Lok Sabha poll preparations for Ernakulam seat

Hibi Eden, MP, is active in the constituency with various programmes. His campaign will mainly focus on the development launched in the constituency during his tenure as MP. The UDF will also highlight the anti-people policies of the Union and state governments.

As part of the election preparations, the block level general body meetings of the Congress have been completed in all 28 blocks of the district. Following this, a district leadership conference was held to review the preparations which was attended by K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan.

The CPM has named K J Shine, a leader of its teachers’ union, KSTA, in the constituency where the Latin Catholic community has a considerable clout.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the BJP is likely to field Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, in Ernakulam.