Congress kicks off Lok Sabha poll preparations for Ernakulam seat

KOCHI : Though the CPM has finalised its candidate for Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, the UDF, which is likely to field sitting MP Hibi Eden, will only commence campaigning after Congress officially declares the candidates for LS polls.
According to party leaders, they have already begun poll preparations and are awaiting the official announcement by the Election Commission. The Samaragni Yatra which covered the district a few days ago was a huge success. The party leaders said the yatra energised the grassroots-level organisational set up of the outfit.
Hibi Eden, MP, is active in the constituency with various programmes. His campaign will mainly focus on the development launched in the constituency during his tenure as MP. The UDF will also highlight the anti-people policies of the Union and state governments.
As part of the election preparations, the block level general body meetings of the Congress have been completed in all 28 blocks of the district. Following this, a district leadership conference was held to review the preparations which was attended by K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan.
The CPM has named K J Shine, a leader of its teachers’ union, KSTA, in the constituency where the Latin Catholic community has a considerable clout.
Meanwhile, there are reports that the BJP is likely to field Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, in Ernakulam.