CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Kerala, one held

As per the preliminary reports, the murder took place due to personal rivalry.
KOZHIKODE: A CPI(M) leader was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbour on the premises of a temple near Koyilandi here, police said on Friday.

P V Sathyanath (60) was attacked by Abhilash (35) using a sharp weapon at around 10. 30 pm on Thursday.

A case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including section 302 has been registered.

Abhilash allegedly hacked Sathyanath inside the temple, where a festival was going on. Abhilash surrendered himself at the police station. He was taken into custody, police added.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal at Koyilandi in the wake of the murder.

