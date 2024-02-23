DNA test to confirm parentage of missing girl child amid kidnapping probe in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a major twist in the probe on the case of the mysterious disappearance of a two-year-old girl from Chakkai on Monday, the police have decided to conduct a DNA test on the girl to ensure her parentage.

The decision was taken on Thursday after the police grew suspicious of the Bihari family’s conduct. The samples for DNA testing were collected from the child and her parents and sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.

The girl child is now staying at the Child Welfare Committee facility, while her parents and other relatives of the child have demanded that she be returned to the family. They were not interested in continuing with the police case and wanted to get back the child and leave for Hyderabad.

The police, however, maintained that the child and the family will not be allowed to leave any time soon as the probe is in a crucial phase.

As the family kept on insisting, it triggered suspicion, following which the police opted for DNA profiling.