If wildlife laws are not changed, we will ignore them: Mar Pamplany

KALPETTA: Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany lashed out at the state government during a protest organised by the Mananthavady diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kalpetta demanding a permanent solution to human-wildlife conflicts in Wayanad. A one-day hunger strike, protest rally and public meeting were organised on Thursday as part of the agitation.
The public meeting was inaugurated by Mar Pamplany. Bishops of Mananthavady and Thamarassery diocese participated in the rally.
Mar Pamplany said wildlife laws do not bind farmers who encounter wild animals on their farms. He said the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has become a death warrant for highland farmers.
“If laws are not changed, we will ignore them. Farmers in the high ranges do not usually take to the streets in protest. But when they do, they do not back down until their demands are met,” the archbishop said.
“The forest minister told the assembly that 909 people were killed in wild-animal attacks between 2016 and 2023. Why doesn’t the state government intervene despite so many deaths? In the best language of decency, this is roguery. The minister has held that this is the Centre’s issue and that he cannot do anything about it. Why does the ministry even exist if nothing can be done," the archbishop said.
“There is no obligation to obey laws that do not respect the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. We have no fear of the government or wild animals. If the forest department cannot protect wildlife, the farmer has no responsibility. The only thing the department does is file cases against protesting farmers. It cannot even monitor a radio-collared elephant. It is the rift in our community that has allowed officials to take advantage of our people,” the archbishop added.
‘Wild Life Act a death warrant’
