If wildlife laws are not changed, we will ignore them: Mar Pamplany

KALPETTA: Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany lashed out at the state government during a protest organised by the Mananthavady diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kalpetta demanding a permanent solution to human-wildlife conflicts in Wayanad. A one-day hunger strike, protest rally and public meeting were organised on Thursday as part of the agitation.

The public meeting was inaugurated by Mar Pamplany. Bishops of Mananthavady and Thamarassery diocese participated in the rally.

Mar Pamplany said wildlife laws do not bind farmers who encounter wild animals on their farms. He said the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has become a death warrant for highland farmers.

“If laws are not changed, we will ignore them. Farmers in the high ranges do not usually take to the streets in protest. But when they do, they do not back down until their demands are met,” the archbishop said.