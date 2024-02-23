Kalamandalam Gopi offers art-touching thulabharam

KOCHI : Fulfilling a vow to the presiding deity, kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi, offered thulabharam at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old veteran artist, who rarely participates in live performance of late due to health issues, arrived in Guruvayur on Wednesday to perform as Bahukan in Nalacharitham - Third Day.

He went to the eastern gopuram of the temple in kathakali attire and offered thulabharam using plantains of kadali bananas to fulfill a vow after the programme. Hundreds of devotees and connoisseurs of the art were present on the occasion.

Thulabharam is the ritual of offering things equal to the weight of a person to the temple. Gopi Asan offered 57 kg of Kadali bananas to the temple.