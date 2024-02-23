Kerala Forest Minister counters Union min’s statement on wildlife attacks

KOZHIKODE : Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Thursday came out against the statement of Union Minister for Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, that the chief wildlife warden has adequate powers to quell wildlife attacks. “His statement contradicts facts,” Saseendran said in a press release.

“As per the Union minister, the chief wildlife warden has the authority to shoot any aggressive wild animal that enters inhabited areas according to Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The Union minister also said that the Central government pays the compensation for wildlife attacks in the state, and the money has been allocated from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act (CAMPA) fund for compensation. The Union minister’s statements on these two issues are politically motivated,” Saseendran said.