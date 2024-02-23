Kerala Water Authority makes arrangements to ensure water supply for Pongala

Two fire hydrants have been set up at Attukal and one each at MSK Nagar and Konchiravila Kuriyathi School. Six squads comprising assistant engineers under the aegis of assistant executive engineers will be working round the clock on Saturday and Sunday for overall supervision and undertaking emergency work at Kuriyathi, Karamana, PTP Nagar, Vellayambalam, Kowdiar and Pongumoodu. The KWA has spent Rs 1.56 crore for cleaning of sewerage lines and manholes.

It has also been decided to bring in six sewer cleaning machines and three robotic cleaning machines so that complaints from the consumers can be addressed immediately which will see labourers working round the clock. Maintenance work has also been completed to prevent technical snags at sewerage pumping house.

Six squads led by assistant executive engineers would be working round the clock to oversee sewerage work and urgent works at Kuriyathi, Thampanoor, Eenchakkal, East Fort, Vellayambalam and Pattoor. For complaints , the consumers can get in touch with KWA toll-free number 1916.