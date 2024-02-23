Kochi woman loses Rs 97,000 in phishing scam

KOCHI : Online fraudsters have swindled a woman in Mundamveli out of Rs 97,000 in a courier-linked phishing scam. While similar cases of cheating have emerged from other parts of the country, this would be the first such incident reported in Kochi.

Palluruthy police have registered a case and launched a probe. According to officers, the deception was set in motion when the victim sent a courier to her daughter in Tamil Nadu on January 15. Two days later, the complainant received a call from an unknown number claiming that her courier was received by a person in New Delhi.

“The courier was sent from Mundamveli post office. The victim was surprised when the package was wrongly delivered to New Delhi. However, the caller promised to re-route the courier to her daughter’s address and sought Rs 9 for the same,” an officer said.

A few minutes later, she received a WhatsApp message containing a link. She was asked to make the payment of Rs 9 using the link. On clicking the link an app was installed on her mobile phone. Using the app, the victim made the payment by accessing her UPI account. A few days later the courier was delivered to her daughter.