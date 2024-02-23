Land hurdle in way of sanitary waste management project in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s move to set up a centralised facility to manage tonnes of sanitary waste generated in the capital has faced a setback. The project, that was conceived six months ago to resolve the sanitary waste crisis, continues to remain on paper due to the unavailability of land.

It is estimated that around 4-5% of the total 450-tonne garbage generated daily in the capital is sanitary waste, which includes napkins and diapers.

Though the door-to-door collection of waste has been strengthened, the Haritha Karma Sena members are not taking sanitary waste from households. According to officials, the coverage of waste collection has reached 86%.

Last year, the civic body entered into an agreement with an agency to collect and cart away sanitary waste from households to KEIL (Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd), an Ernakulam-based agency. As per the agreement, the residents will have to pay Rs 50 per kg of sanitary waste.