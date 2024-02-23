Paid internship opportunities for graduates at Regional Science Centre in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASAP Kerala is extending paid internship opportunities to graduates at the Regional Science Centre(RSC).

The Thrissur-Chalakkudy office of RSC is currently accepting applications from graduates in Physics, Computer Science or Mathematics who completed their degrees in 2022 or 2023.

The internship duration spans six months, and selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000.

An application fee of Rs 500 will be charged and applicants will have to undergo a screening process to verify eligibility.

Separate rank lists will be compiled based on examination and interview performance. The deadline for applications is February 26.

Interested candidates can find more information by visiting the link http://tiny.cc/asapintern.