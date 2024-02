THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Taking a cue from its lead partner in the LDF, the CPM, the CPI has decided to rely on its veterans to regain its lost glory in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. Old warhorse Pannian Ravindran, ministers K Rajan and G R Anil, former ministers V S Sunil Kumar and K P Rajendran, and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar are among the probables the party has zeroed in on for the four seats it’s contesting in the state.

National Federation of Indian Women general secretary Annie Raja and former MLA Sathyan Mokeri are being considered for the Wayanad seat, where sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to try his luck again. AIYF leader C A Arun Kumar is the favourite to take on seven-time MP Kodikunnil Suresh in Mavelikkara.

The CPI state executive will finalise its candidates for Thiruvananthapuram, Mavelikara, Thrissur and Wayanad by February 26 after receiving feedback from district councils, which will meet on Friday and Saturday.