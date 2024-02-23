PM Modi may open last stretch of Kochi Metro’s phase 1 next week

KOCHI : The final stretch of Kochi Metro’s phase one is likely to be inaugurated next week with speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being approached for the occasion.
Inside sources say Modi, who will be in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 to participate in the closing ceremony of BJP’s padayatra, may be requested to inaugurate the SN Junction-Tripunithura terminal stretch. Chances of an online inauguration from Thiruvananthapuram are most likely though officials are also trying to get the PM to come down to Kochi for the launch.
The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) has already conducted inspection of the stretch between SN Junction and Tripunithura. “Trail runs are ongoing on the stretch, with discussions still under way on the details on the inauguration details,” said an official with KMRL.
Covering an impressive 1.35 lakh sqm, the Tripunithura terminal will be KMRL’s largest station, boasting innovative features such as a ground-breaking open web girder. The technology, a first for Kochi Metro, spans 60m between SN Junction and Tripunithura stations, marking a significant milestone in the city’s metro infrastructure.
The commissioning of the SN Junction-Tripunithura stretch will signify the completion of the 28km Kochi Metro phase one corridor, with a total of 25 stations between Aluva and Tripunithura. The Kochi Metro’s 25.2km Aluva-Pettah phase one stretch, with 22 stations was built by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at a cost of `5,181.79 crore. Following completion of that phase, KMRL embarked on two extensions.
The first extension, spanning 1.8km from Pettah to SN Junction, was inaugurated by Modi on September 1, 2022. The 1.20km phase 1B extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura terminal has been constructed under the umbrella of the state sector.
PHASES OF PROGRESS
Rs 5,181.79 cr: Total cost of phase 1 stretch from Aluva to Pettah
Funding agencies: JIC, AFD
Phase 1: Aluva to Pettah
Phase 1A: Pettah to SN Jn, at a cost of Rs710.93 cr
Phase 1B: SN Jn to Tripunithura terminal, which cost Rs 448.83 cr
Rs 1,957.05 cr: Estimated cost of phase 2, from Kaloor JLN Stadium to Infopark
Airport extension: The Aluva-Angamaly stretch will comprise phase 3