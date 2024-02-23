PM Modi may open last stretch of Kochi Metro’s phase 1 next week

KOCHI : The final stretch of Kochi Metro’s phase one is likely to be inaugurated next week with speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being approached for the occasion.

Inside sources say Modi, who will be in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 to participate in the closing ceremony of BJP’s padayatra, may be requested to inaugurate the SN Junction-Tripunithura terminal stretch. Chances of an online inauguration from Thiruvananthapuram are most likely though officials are also trying to get the PM to come down to Kochi for the launch.

The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) has already conducted inspection of the stretch between SN Junction and Tripunithura. “Trail runs are ongoing on the stretch, with discussions still under way on the details on the inauguration details,” said an official with KMRL.