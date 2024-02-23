Wait for poll symbol fails to hamper Kerala Congress (Joseph)’s plans

KOCHI : Kerala Congress (Joseph) may have announced former member of Parliament K Francis George as its candidate for the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat and commenced the campaign against its rival, KC (Mani) and its sitting MP Thomas Chazhikadan, but the party’s election symbol is still grounds for conjecture.

There is uncertainty surrounding the ‘farmer driving a tractor’ symbol, which it was assigned for the 2021 assembly election. There is no guarantee the Election Commission (EC) will allocate the same symbol for the upcoming LS vote.

Falling as it does under the category of registered unrecognised political parties, the party is yet to be assigned a symbol. It must await completion of the nomination paper scrutiny process, when the final list of candidates is determined, for a symbol. With the EC yet to officially notify the general election, the wait for a symbol for the sole seat it is contesting will test the nerves of party rank and file