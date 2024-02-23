Work with leisure: Kerala govt to set up workstations at tourist spots

KOCHI : The state government will consider setting up workstations where people from other states can come to work, as well as visit tourist locations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.
“Setting up workstation centres in tourist spots, along with work-near-home centres for women as part of the knowledge economy, can attract people to Kerala and enhance our tourism sector,” the chief minister said while addressing the ‘Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas’ at CIAL Convention Centre, Nedumbassery.
Work-near-home centres will be established to ensure the participation of women in the workforce.
“We have many well-educated and skilled women. Some of the well-educated women with technical skills are able to enter the workforce that suits their qualifications, while others are unable to do so due to family obligations. There are plans to establish a system for such skilled women to work close to home. Work-near-home and work-from-home schemes are also being planned,” he said.
More women are coming forward with entrepreneurship ideas. “From 2002 to 2024, around 73,002 women enterprises were started in the state. As part of the state’s industrial policy, 22 priority sectors have also been selected. Women entrepreneurs will be provided with assistance to start enterprises in these sectors,” said the CM.
Minister for Women and Child Development, Veena George, said that several activities are being implemented to ensure women’s participation in labour. The chief minister added that women’s health, mental wellness, and laws to empower women will be given priority.
What key personalities told the CM
More synthetic tracks should be developed in the state. Sportspersons should be encouraged, and more sports teachers should be appointed
– Shiny Wilson, Olympian
Government should intervene to empower women in the film industry and encourage them to be part of film production
– Aishwarya Lekshmi, actor
Government should come up with an initiative to help people who are visually impaired
– Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, singer