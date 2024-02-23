Work with leisure: Kerala govt to set up workstations at tourist spots

KOCHI : The state government will consider setting up workstations where people from other states can come to work, as well as visit tourist locations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

“Setting up workstation centres in tourist spots, along with work-near-home centres for women as part of the knowledge economy, can attract people to Kerala and enhance our tourism sector,” the chief minister said while addressing the ‘Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas’ at CIAL Convention Centre, Nedumbassery.

Work-near-home centres will be established to ensure the participation of women in the workforce.

“We have many well-educated and skilled women. Some of the well-educated women with technical skills are able to enter the workforce that suits their qualifications, while others are unable to do so due to family obligations. There are plans to establish a system for such skilled women to work close to home. Work-near-home and work-from-home schemes are also being planned,” he said.