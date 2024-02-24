Autopsy reveals 6 deep wounds on CPM worker’s body

KOZHIKODE: CPM Koyilandy local secretary PV Sathyanathan, who was hacked to death at Peruvattoor near Koyilandy on Thursday night, had six deep wounds on his body, the inquest as well as the autopsy done at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday have revealed.

Meanwhile, the police recorded the arrest of Abhilash P, 30, Sathyanathan’s neighbour, for his murder. He has been remanded. As per the police, personal enmity was the reason behind the crime. Abhilash had previously worked with Sathyanathan in the CPM branch committee.

A 14-member special team formed by the Kozhikode Rural SP and headed by the Vadakara DySP is probing the murder. The Perambra and Thamarassery DySPs are part of the team.

Sathyanathan, a full-time CPM worker, was hacked to death around 10pm in front of the office of the Peruvattoor Cheriyappuram Sree Paradevatha temple on Thursday while the festival was underway. Hundreds had gathered for the music fest organised as part of the fest, but since the music was loud, none initially realised that a crime had taken place.

Sathyanathan was rushed to the Koyilandy taluk hospital just 2km away but could not be saved. Though Abhilash fled after the crime, he later surrendered at Koyilandy police station.

Abhilash worked as the driver of the palliative care vehicle of Koyilandy municipality. Koyilandy MLA Kanathil Jameela said Abhilash’s conduct was not good and he had been warned several times for driving drunk.

Meanwhile, after the postmortem examination, Sathyanathan’s body was brought to his house at Peruvattoor in Koyilandy in a procession. Hundreds paid last respects to him on the way.

CPM observed a hartal in Koyilandy on Friday.