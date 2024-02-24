Ernakulam-based startup’s robotic tapper is giving coconut farmers an extra zap

KOCHI: At a time when demand for neera (sap extracted from coconut inflorescence) is on the rise and the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu has even begun exporting the product to the US, Kerala is struggling to increase production due to a dearth of tappers.

It is against this backdrop that a robotic tapper, named Sapper, developed by an Ernakulam-based startup, Nava Design and Innovation, assumes great importance. The company had its first customer when Thrissur Coconut Farmers’ Co installed four Sappers on its farm in Kuttanellur.

“We supplied four Sappers to the company, which is a grouping of around eight farmers’ collectives in Thrissur. They have started marketing the neera tapped using our Sappers,” says Charles Vijay Varghese, founder of Nava Design.

Following the success, the company has placed an order for 100 more Sappers. The startup has also received interest from Malaysia, which has vast coconut fields and produces toddy on a large scale. The company has bagged patents in 28 countries for its invention. Explaining the functioning of the Sapper, Charles says, “It comprises an automated unit that is attached to the coconut inflorescence and a container on the ground which are connected by a tube. The Sapper keeps tapping the inflorescence for around two to three months.”

Traditionally, a tapper must climb a tree multiple times every day to keep the sap flowing by making fresh cuts to the inflorescence. “The Sapper reduces this effort. This, in turn, enables one to tap more trees,” he adds.

“This is cost-effective,” says E V Vinayan, chairman of Thrissur Coconut Farmers Co, which markets neera under the name Thrissur Neera Co. It is wrong to say the widespread use of the Sapper will leave tappers jobless, he says.

“Instead, it reduces workload and risk. Productivity will increase. On average, a tapper can handle around seven to 10 coconut trees a day. But with the Sapper, one will not find it difficult to tap a 100 trees. This, in turn, will help increase the income of tappers,” says Vinayan.