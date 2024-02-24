NSTI to hold job fair on Kazhakoottam campus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Skill Training Institute for Women (NSTI) will be organising a job fair in association with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghathan on the Kazhakoottam campus on March 2. Union Minister V Muraleedharan will inaugurate the job fair, to be sponsored by Global Givers Foundation.

According to the organisers, 50 private organisations have expressed their willingness to participate in the fair. They also said that 3,000 job opportunities would be made available through the fair to applicants of different educational qualifications.

Khadi Village Industries Commission, Lead Bank and Farmers Producers Organisation will conduct seminars related to various flagship programmes of the Union government such as Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme and Mudra Yojana. The job fair will be held from 9am to 4pm. Those interested should register at the skill training centre opposite to the Kazhakoottam block office. Candidates should bring three sets of resumes. For more details, contact 8301834866, 8301854866.