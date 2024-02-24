Seeking fair value, Maharashtra farmers dial Kochi lawyer

KOCHI: Some time last year, Pramod Nichat, a retired engineer, was searching the internet after the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition — filed by a group of farmers he led — seeking higher compensation for the GAIL gas pipeline passing through their farms across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. The HC had asked the farmers, numbering about 100, to approach the district judge’s court.

Nichat found that Kochi-based lawyer T R S Kumar specialises in land acquisition cases, and had fought and won several cases, earning fair compensation for people affected by land acquisition. He also found that in Kerala the compensation for landowners who allow GAIL to lay the gas pipeline through their property was doubled and the compensation was fixed by pegging the market rate at 10 times the fair price.

“After seeing various news reports, I approached Kumar, and he agreed to take up our case. The affected farmers are several thousand, and they are uneducated and unaware about the law,” Nichat told TNIE over the phone from Nagpur.

According to Kumar, almost all petitions filed by farmers at the Nagpur court were dismissed because they were not filed properly. GAIL’s Samridhi gas pipeline includes 700km from Mumbai to Nagpur, and from there it is bifurcated with one pipeline going up to Jharsuguda in Odisha and another to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, affecting thousands of farmers.