Assault on priest: Syro-Malabar Church condemns incident, seeks stringent legal action

KOTTAYAM : The Syro-Malabar Church public affairs commission has strongly condemned the recent incident which left the assistant vicar of Poonjar St Mary’s Forone Church injured and hospitalised. In a statement, the commission called on the government to take strict legal action against those responsible.

According to the commission, a group of over 50 individuals arrived in more than eight cars and a some motor bikes and disrupted the Mass last Friday. This is an encroachment on the religious freedom and worship rights of Christians. This type of violence has been reported in several churches in Meenachil taluk, it said.

The assault on the priest is a grave offence that demands the immediate attention of law enforcement and the legal system. Despite the fact that some of the perpetrators are minors, these crimes cannot be overlooked, members said.

The commission said it suspects that these acts are not only related to antisocial and drug-related activities but also intended to incite religious hatred. Those who are influencing the youth and orchestrating these attacks must be held accountable under the law, it added.

Commission chairman Mar Andrews Thazhath presided over the urgently convened meeting. Members Mar Joseph Pamplany, Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, Mar Thomas Tharayil, Fr Abraham Kavilpurayidathil and Fr James Kokkavayalil attended.