CMRL pay-off: Shone George moves Kerala HC opposing KSIDC’s petition

KOCHI: BJP leader Shone George has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to implead in the petition filed by KSIDC Ltd. Earlier, the KSIDC had challenged the probe launched by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the affairs of CMRL, KSIDC, and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd owned by CM’s daughter Veena T. In his submission, Shone George pointed out that he had filed a complaint against KSIDC with evidence and documents that exposed their involvement in the fraudulent transactions under investigation.

Therefore, he requested that the court hear him before making a final decision on the KSIDC’s petition. Shone George pointed out that the Karnataka High Court had dismissed a similar petition filed by Exalogic Solutions, and the court upheld the legality of the SFIO probe.

In his complaint, Shone George stated that KSIDC is the second largest individual shareholder having 13.4 per cent stake in CMRL and it had a nominee on the board of CMRL all the time.

KSIDC’s petition stated that as a shareholder, it should not be probed by SFIO or any authority for the alleged transaction between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions. The order for the SFIO probe was also silent about the allegations against KSIDC.

