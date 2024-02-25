Justice K Narayana Kurup Interview: ‘Judicial panels appointed to douse public ire, reports dumped in dustbin’

You are a judge known for landmark verdicts… How do you look back on your career?

I believe that a judge’s responsibility is to serve the people. If you go by Socrates’s definition, a judge’s duties are ‘to listen courteously, to answer wisely, to consider soberly and to decide impartially’. What he did not mention was the commitment to society. In every case that came up before me, this value remained primary in my mind.

Your order banning smoking in public places is still talked about. Can you explain the case?

After I was elevated as a high court judge in 1992, a writ petition came before our bench. It was filed by Monamma Kokkad, who used to travel between Ernakulam and Kottayam daily. She was a professor in Kottayam. She highlighted that the train compartment turned into a smokehouse during the monsoon as co-passengers smoked even as the window shutters were kept down due to rain. Once when she questioned smoking inside the train, she was told to hire a car after alighting at the next station. These were helpless, hapless people. I believed it was a God-sent opportunity. I am not belittling anybody, but I doubt if the outcome would have been the same had the petition gone up before any other judge in India.

How did the government react to the case?

It strongly opposed the petition. The case was taken up by the advocate general, and there was a lot of criticism against me. They said that the court had no jurisdiction at all. They claimed that it was an encroachment on the domain of the executive and legislature, as it was a policy matter.

What was the reaction of the public, and the tobacco industry?

The public reaction was terrific. However, the industry never liked it because it was their source of income. The tobacco lobby is the second most powerful after the arms lobby. They can purchase anybody. There are 1.5 billion smokers in the world. Imagine the industry’s income per minute. Naturally, I am a persona non grata as far as tobacco companies are concerned.