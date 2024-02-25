Kerala governor returns to government list of three names for state information commissioners

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to the state government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has returned a list of three probables for appointment as state information commissioners. The governor has sought more details and an explanation from the government after complaints emerged that the nominees were chosen in violation of norms. Further action on the list will be taken based on the government’s explanation.

The government list contained the names of senior journalist Sonichan P Joseph and two former leaders of teachers’ associations – T K Ramakrishnan, who retired from Thrissur Sree Kerala Varma College, and M Sreekumar, a former tutor with Kottiyam NSS College.

The governor opted to send back the list following a complaint from the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), which pointed out alleged violations of Supreme Court guidelines in the selection of information commissioners.

As per the SC order, a notification for selection should be published in at least four state dailies; a search committee should be constituted by the chief minister for screening and shortlisting eligible candidates; and, all information regarding members of the search committee, its agenda, minutes and decisions should be published on the government website.

SUCC pointed out anomalies in procedures followed by the government. “The selection of information commissioners by the selection committee is based on biased or irrational considerations. Selection seems to have been done based on the claims (bargaining) of political parties, rather than the merits of candidates. One candidate is a nominee of CPM (Sreekumar) and the others of the CPI (Ramakrishnan) and the Kerala Congress (M) (Sonichan). All these parties are constituents of the ruling front in the state. Two candidates were office bearers of the AKPCTA, a leftist organisation of private college teachers in the state,” said the complaint.

The two retired private college teachers recommended by the selection committee are from the commerce and politics disciplines, which do not come under any of the streams of eminence stipulated by the RTI Act, said the complaint. It added that more meritorious candidates were not considered.

SUCC had also raised objections over the recent appointment of V Hari Nair as chief information commissioner (CIC) of Thiruvananthapuram. The proposal was, however, accepted by the governor. “We received complaints over the state government’s list. Following this, the list was sent back seeking report from the state government and vigilance clearance on the proposed names,” Raj Bhavan sources said.

