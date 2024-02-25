Kerala: My heart bleeds... Why did no one back Aneeshya, asks a grieving mother

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a heartrending appeal, the mother of Aneeshya S, the late assistant public prosecutor of Paravur magistrate court, asked why “action against those who forced my daughter to death is being delayed”.

Aneeshya was found hanging at her residence on January 21 following alleged harassment by higher-ups.

In a statement, Prasanna P M said, “My heart bleeds. Does the judiciary have anything to say about my bleeding heart?”My daughter’s suicide was a murder committed by a group of people driven by injustice, power and vested interests, Prasanna said. “The issues started in November last year. A colleague and superior along with their cronies used to insult and humiliate her all the time. They subjected her to mental torture. Some of these people sent videos undermining the dignity and self-esteem of women. There were many who enjoyed those videos,” she said.

Prasanna alleged that on January 19 Aneeshya’s superior called a special meeting just to humiliate her. “He read out her calculated, poorly graded confidential report and insulted her. As she tried to reply to the allegations, she was threatened with a memo. He made fun of her by reading an application written by another advocate in front of everyone claiming it be Aneeshya’s. She was denied the ability to carry out her duties and live her life in dignity. That is why she ending her life,” the statement said.

While describing how her daughter loved her life and looked after her husband, daughter and parents with utmost care, Prasanna said Aneeshya was dedicated to giving speedy justice to ordinary people. “My daughter fought an uncompromising battle against those people with vested interests. She fought for justice. She death was the result of their organised and planned attacks. By protecting the people responsible for her death, we are sending the wrong message.”

“Why is it that there was no one to support a young woman who had worked sincerely and had given up the comforts of life? Why did on one support her? Why did her colleagues and higher-ups not stand for her?” Prasanna asked.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.